Stormers make four changes to starting line-up for Jaguares clash

Forwards Steven Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni and Juarno Augustus will all make their first starts of the season, with Dillyn Leyds on the backline.

FILE: There are four changes to the Stormers starting line-up to face the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter.
FILE: There are four changes to the Stormers starting line-up to face the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - There are four changes to the Stormers starting line-up to face the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday.

Forwards Steven Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni and Juarno Augustus will all make their first starts of the season, while the only change to the backline sees Dillyn Leyds come in at fullback.

Utility forward and exciting youngster Cobus Wiese also returns from injury on the replacements bench for the clash with the South Americans.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said following their bye last week, his team aimed to build more momentum before their four-week tour of Australasia.

“We are looking forward to being back at Newlands for what will be a tough match against the Jaguares on Friday. The players are focused on raising our standards further as we look to keep building and creating momentum.”

DHL Stormers:
15 Dillyn Leyds,
14 Sergeal Petersen,
13 Dan du Plessis,
12 Damian de Allende,
11 SP Marais,
10 Jean-Luc du Plessis,
9 Herschel Jantjies,
8 Juarno Augustus,
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit,
6 Siya Kolisi (captain),
5 JD Schickerling,
4 Eben Etzebeth,
3 Frans Malherbe,
2 Scarra Ntubeni,
1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements:
16 Bongi Mbonambi,
17 Corne Fourie,
18 Wilco Louw,
19 Cobus Wiese,
20 Jaco Coetzee,
21 Justin Phillips,
22 Ruhan Nel,
23 Damian Willemse.

