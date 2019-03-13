South African doctor killed in Syria airstrike - report

Doctor Feroz Ganchi was working in a refugee camp in the besieged country.

CAPE TOWN - A South African doctor has reportedly been killed in an airstrike in Syria.

Ganchi's lawyer Yousha Tayob described him as a committed Muslim.

"He could not stand what was happening in the Muslim world by Western forces. Because he was a qualified medic, he saw the need to assist these people with his medical expertise."

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman says there are about 27 South Africans in different parts of Syria.

"There’s Ganchi’s wife and daughter. His son is apparently missing. We’re not sure as stories keep changing, nobody is sure about it yet."

