South African doctor killed in Syria airstrike - report
Doctor Feroz Ganchi was working in a refugee camp in the besieged country.
CAPE TOWN - A South African doctor has reportedly been killed in an airstrike in Syria.
Doctor Feroz Ganchi was working in a refugee camp in the besieged country.
Ganchi's lawyer Yousha Tayob described him as a committed Muslim.
"He could not stand what was happening in the Muslim world by Western forces. Because he was a qualified medic, he saw the need to assist these people with his medical expertise."
Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman says there are about 27 South Africans in different parts of Syria.
"There’s Ganchi’s wife and daughter. His son is apparently missing. We’re not sure as stories keep changing, nobody is sure about it yet."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Teen (16) stabbed to death outside Joburg school
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut
-
Gordhan's evidence must be tested to be accepted, Moyane's lawyer argues
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
NC teen murdered after altercation with robbers
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.