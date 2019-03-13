Sitole: Crime Intelligence is not captured

MPs on Wednesday raised concerns over the police’s Crime Intelligence unit’s methods and whether they are legal.

CAPE TOWN - Some of the findings of a report on the State Security Agency (SSA) on Wednesday come up during a meeting of Parliament’s oversight committee on police.

MPs raised concerns over the police’s Crime Intelligence Unit’s methods and whether they are legal.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and other officials briefed MPs on the South African Police Service’s various turnaround strategies.

The report into the SSA released by the Presidency at the weekend detailed how the country’s spies were part of political agendas and conducted illegal activities.

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman wanted assurances that the police intelligence was not part of the problem.

“And also assurances that there are no members of crime intelligence who act on their own impulse or on behalf of any other persons, or there’s unauthorised monitoring of individuals.”

Sitole said the unit was not captured.

“There are those who are affected and there are those who are infected. I think we [SAPS] are the affected but we are not captured.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)