NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs
Differences between the ANC-led government and organised labour on how the power utility can be rescued have come to a head, with the NUM being the latest union to threaten a shut down of the country over the decision to unbundle Eskom into three entities.
JOHANNESBURG - With just two months left before the elections, unions at Eskom have warned of a shut down that could leave the country in the dark in the days leading up to the polls.
There have been rolling outages in recent months as Eskom struggles to generate enough power while scrambling to fix the over-indebted utility that has been described as the single biggest risk to the economy.
But differences between the African National Congress (ANC)-led government and organised labour on how the power utility can be rescued have come to a head, with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) being the latest union to threaten a shut down of the country over the decision to unbundle Eskom into three entities.
The NUM has taken aim at the ANC, resolving on Tuesday that thousands of its members would be marching to Luthuli House at the end of March before engaging in a shut down from 3 May until after the elections.
"The units will shut themselves down because we won’t be at work," NUM general secretary David Sipunzi told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.
Last month, the union said it had no faith in the ANC following a meeting with its top leaders on the unbundling of Eskom and the deal with independent power producers, even going as far as to say that should the need arise, a national congress would be convened to reverse a prior decision to support the ANC during the elections.
The NUM is an affiliate of Cosatu, which was the first organisation to endorse President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to lead the ANC and ultimately the country.
But even Cosatu leaders are at odds with the president after a meeting with him and some members of his Cabinet held last month failed to ease the fears labour has that the unbundling would lead to mass job losses.
At the time, Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the factors that influence the president’s reassurances could change, leaving workers in the lurch.
Despite the differences, a Cosatu central executive committee decided the federation would continue to back the ANC and campaign for the party during the elections. But it now seems that the decision was not supported overwhelmingly, with the NUM’s departure from the line of march indicative of an organisation stuck between a rock and a hard place.
"So far, there is no guarantee or a solid commitment that signal there would not be retrenchments during the unbundling process. It is widely believed that the move will result in many job losses," Sipunzi said on Tuesday.
"Secondly, the board of Eskom has totally failed in their duties to develop a turnaround strategy towards the improvement of Eskom's performance," he added.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) - which is yet to announce its own plan of action - has also threatened to shut down the country over the issues at Eskom.
Ironically, it was Numsa’s decision not to support the ANC during the 2014 polls, among other reasons, that got it expelled from Cosatu.
Popular in Politics
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously
-
Mabuza: No need to be apprehensive about our land reform approach
-
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactions
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut
-
Chaos in Parliament as MPs vote on Traditional Courts Bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.