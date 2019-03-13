Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle confirms Zenarol found in urine test

Ralepelle has confirmed that he had tested positive for Zenarol, which is a non-anabolic growth hormone commonly found in meat.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok and Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle has confirmed that a substance called Zenarol was found in his urine test conducted by the South Africa Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) in January this year.

Reports surfaced last week that the 32-year-old Ralepelle had allegedly tested positive for a branded substance for the third time in his career. Speaking on popular SABC Sports Show, Marawa Sports World Wide, Ralepelle confirmed that he had tested positive for Zenarol, which is a non-anabolic growth hormone commonly found in meat.

"I tested positive for a substance called Zenarol, which is a growth hormone commonly found in meat in January this year and not a steroid like many have reported recently."

"After the incident in 2014, I had to adjust my diet. Meat is something that I tried to cut out of my diet," explained Ralepelle.

Ralepelle said that he had learnt from the past incidents in 2010 and 2014 where he tested positive for banned substances and copped bans for.

"Once you know you are not guilty of anything you’re at peace with yourself. I know I did not take anything to the detriment of my career. I got offered a three-year contract at the Sharks and I asked for a six-month contract because I have other plans."

Saids are yet to officially release the name of the substance Ralepelle had tested positive for as they needed to test his B sample to make sure.

Ralepelle has yet to feature for the Sharks in the first four rounds of Super Rugby this year where they have won two and lost two games so far.