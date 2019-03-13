Selvyn Davids eager for more Blitzboks success

The Blitzboks's struggles in this year’s World Sevens Series have been well documented, especially after they lost a plethora of experienced players to the 15-man game.

The youthful side turned that around this past weekend when they were crowned as the Canada 7’s champions for the first time. This was their first final of the series, which was a remarkable turnaround for the defending champions, who finished seventh in the previous weekend in the desert of Nevada in the United States.

One of the stars of the Blitzboks's turnaround effort in Vancouver was the diminutive Selvyn Davids, who was voted as the MVP for the final against France. The 24-year-old Jefferey’s Bay-born flyer dazzled all weekend portraying a range of outrageous skills that included a football-like overhead kick that created a try against Wales.

🤭 There’s an obscene amount of skill in this @Blitzboks try. How good is Selvyn Davids? #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/myLTpVtovF — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 9, 2019

Davids says that he was thrilled to win his first final of the season and is keen to deliver more in the near future.

"It was great for us to be able to get to our first final of the season and be able to win it. We were very disappointed about how we performed at in the USA last weekend and we really wanted to do well in Canada."

"We are a young side and we want to do well all the time and this Vancouver title win is great for our confidence going forward."

Speaking about that piece of skill he displayed against Wales, Davids credited the many hours they spend playing soccer during training.

"We play a lot of soccer during our warm-ups at training and it was really a split-second decision to do that against Wales. I’m glad that it came off but I also think it was down to a bit of luck."