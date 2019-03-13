SACP in WC: ‘Election win for ANC remains our core focus’

At its provincial executive meeting earlier this week, the party resolved to throw its weight behind the ANC.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape says it’s firmly behind the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the May general elections.

At its provincial executive meeting earlier this week, the party resolved to throw its weight behind the ANC.

Despite differences, the SACP said all that matters was the elections as the SACP and the ANC appeared to have ironed out their differences.

SACP provincial chairperson Benson Ngqentsu said an election win for the ANC remained their core focus; this despite issues of factionalism raised in 2018.

“The SACP will support the ANC to win these elections. We shall continue until our demands are met.”

During the ANC’s nominations process in December, the SACP claimed several members were nominated along factional lines.

Ngqentsu, however, said they were targeting only certain individuals.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)