SA cruise to another easy win over SL

The Proteas won by six wickets with 103 balls left to spare at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa made light work in the fourth ODI as they eased to another victory over Sri Lanka.

The Proteas bowled Sri Lanka out for 189 in 39.2 overs.

Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets while Andile Phehlukwayo got two.

South Africa reached their target with quite comfortably in the 33rd over.

The in-form Quinton de Kock scored 51 off 57 balls, he was supported by Aiden Markram, who on his return to the national side made a fluent 29.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis contributed a brush 43.

The teams will meet in the fifth and final ODI at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.