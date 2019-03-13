Rob Packham asked colleague to lie about whereabouts on day wife disappeared
Five witnesses have testified in her widower Rob Packham’s trial.
CAPE TOWN - Police first heard about Gill Packham's disappearance through a missing persons organisation shortly before her body was found inside her burnt-out car.
Packham went missing last February. The Constantia businessman was arrested on the day his wife's body was identified through DNA testing.
Warrant Officer Clive Muller works at the Diep River Police Station and says he got a call from the Pink Ladies organisation, notifying him about social media posts on Gill Packham's disappearance.
Later, reports came through about a car alight at the local train station. When Muller arrived at the scene, a woman's body was found in the boot of the burnt car.
The policeman says prior to the call from the Pink Ladies, no one had reported her disappearance.
The court has also heard testimony claiming that the accused had asked a colleague to lie about his whereabouts on the morning of his wife's disappearance.
Twizza logistics manager Lodewyk Janse Van Rensburg says the accused wanted him to say that they were in a meeting at 8:30 that morning if anyone asked.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
