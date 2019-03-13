Political parties racing to submit Parly candidate list to IEC ahead of deadline

South Africans will know after 5pm which political parties will be contesting the 8 May elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have until the end of business day on Wednesday to submit their candidate lists for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The commission says that only registered political parties that have paid their deposits and submitted candidate lists on time will be allowed to contest.

The election work has already started for the 34 parties that have indicated their intention to contest the 8 May election.

IEC deputy CEO Masego Sheburi said South Africans will be given a chance to object to the candidate lists.

The commission has until 19 March to advise parties of any non-compliance in respect of candidate lists, which must be rectified by 25 March.

South Africa has seen a steady increase in the number of political parties contesting national elections since 1999, with this year being the highest so far.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)