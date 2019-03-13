Political parties racing to submit Parly candidate list to IEC ahead of deadline
South Africans will know after 5pm which political parties will be contesting the 8 May elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have until the end of business day on Wednesday to submit their candidate lists for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).
South Africans will know after 5pm which political parties will be contesting the 8 May elections.
The commission says that only registered political parties that have paid their deposits and submitted candidate lists on time will be allowed to contest.
The election work has already started for the 34 parties that have indicated their intention to contest the 8 May election.
IEC deputy CEO Masego Sheburi said South Africans will be given a chance to object to the candidate lists.
The commission has until 19 March to advise parties of any non-compliance in respect of candidate lists, which must be rectified by 25 March.
South Africa has seen a steady increase in the number of political parties contesting national elections since 1999, with this year being the highest so far.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agency
-
Hawks confirm Tshwane DA member files criminal complaint about GladAfrica tender
-
Mabuza: No need to be apprehensive about our land reform approach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.