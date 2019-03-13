Police accused of intimidation after woman reports alleged sex abuse by diplomat
The domestic worker was apparently intimidated by two officers at the Brooklyn Police Station.
JOHANNESBURG - The union representing embassy employees, the Union of Local Employees of Missions Accredited to South Africa (Ulemasa), has accused police officers of intimidating a victim of alleged sexual abuse by a diplomat.
Ulemasa claims that a woman who worked for the diplomat was threatened in a bid to drop charges against the man, who is accused of repeatedly abusing her between 2013 and 2017.
The domestic worker was apparently intimidated by two officers at the Brooklyn Police Station.
The union's Segametsi Mandlazi made the allegation during a picket outside the police station on Tuesday and said they've reported the pair.
"Police officers were telling her that the ambassador is a very powerful man and that she must withdraw the case. She was intimidated, she was scared because they were telling her about how powerful this man is and that this man could hire hitmen who could kill her.”
Meanwhile, constitutional law expert professor Shadrack Gutto said that the diplomat who's facing the sexual assault charges will not enjoy diplomatic immunity.
Gutto said diplomatic immunity only applies for minor offences.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
Teen (16) stabbed to death outside Joburg school
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hears
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.