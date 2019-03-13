Police accused of intimidation after woman reports alleged sex abuse by diplomat

The domestic worker was apparently intimidated by two officers at the Brooklyn Police Station.

JOHANNESBURG - The union representing embassy employees, the Union of Local Employees of Missions Accredited to South Africa (Ulemasa), has accused police officers of intimidating a victim of alleged sexual abuse by a diplomat.

Ulemasa claims that a woman who worked for the diplomat was threatened in a bid to drop charges against the man, who is accused of repeatedly abusing her between 2013 and 2017.

The domestic worker was apparently intimidated by two officers at the Brooklyn Police Station.

The union's Segametsi Mandlazi made the allegation during a picket outside the police station on Tuesday and said they've reported the pair.

"Police officers were telling her that the ambassador is a very powerful man and that she must withdraw the case. She was intimidated, she was scared because they were telling her about how powerful this man is and that this man could hire hitmen who could kill her.”

Meanwhile, constitutional law expert professor Shadrack Gutto said that the diplomat who's facing the sexual assault charges will not enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Gutto said diplomatic immunity only applies for minor offences.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)