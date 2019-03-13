NC teen murdered after altercation with robbers

The 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the killers of a teenager in the Northern Cape.

Imagine going to your matric dance then being stabbed to death the following day💔... being brutally stabbed for your... Posted by Stacey Gaby Lee on Sunday, 10 March 2019

He was walking with a group of friends when they were confronted by robbers.

The police’s Majang Skalkie says officers are looking for 10 men.

"The suspects are unknown, and no one has been arrested. We urge the public to contact their nearest police station if they have any information."

Just last week, Muizenberg High School in Cape Town honoured a pupil who was stabbed to death after standing up to a man who'd attacked a disabled boy in Vrygrond. Janet Ntozini was killed on Sunday, 3 March. Her alleged killer was arrested shortly afterwards.

Janet Ntozini was murdered after defending a disabled boy in Vrygrond. Picture: Muizenberg High School/facebook.com

Principal Leonie Jacobsen described Ntozini as a student who had a “promising future”.

“Janet was a child at risk when she first came to the school in grade 8. There were many social ills she faced, yet she overcame all of that and she became a star pupil.”

Jacobsen said the 18-year-old girl always stood up for those weaker than her, right up until her last moments.

“This was a child that was beaten, and it was a disabled child who was being beaten up. She stood up for this child. This is how she got killed. She had a very small frame, but she had the spirit to fight for what is right.”

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)