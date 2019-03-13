Popular Topics
Go

Metrorail to set up inquiry after 19 injured in Boksburg train accident

Nineteen people were injured when the train derailed at the Elandsfontein station near Jet Park Road on Tuesday.

At least 19 people were injured on 12 March 2019 after a train derailed in Boksburg. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail is investigating following another accident involving one of its trains, this time in Boksburg.

Nineteen people were injured when the train derailed at the Elandsfontein station near Jet Park Road on Tuesday. It’s understood that three carriages went off track.

Metrorail’s Lillian Mofokeng said: "We will be setting up a board of inquiry so that we can ascertain the root cause of this accident."

This is the second Metrorail train to be involved in an accident in the space of two months.

Earlier this year, three people died and scores others were injured when two trains collided at the Mountain View station in Pretoria.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

