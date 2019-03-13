Martinus de Jonge says Matjila moved him from his job without reason

Several witnesses have testified about Dan Matjila’s conduct and the pressure he exerted when it came to securing certain investments, especially, the AYO deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Investment Corporation (PIC) employee Martinus de Jonge says former CEO Dan Matjila no longer wanted him heading up the due diligence department.

De Jonge has told the commission of inquiry that he was suddenly moved to the post of “principle for social infrastructure”.

De Jonge said it’s unclear why he was moved from his job.

“At the meeting, he flaunted that the CEO doesn’t want me at that position of senior manager of quality insurance, due diligence and I will be transferred. When I requested a reason for my transfer, he said it was instruction from the CEO and I was free to dispute it, but a man at my change, I don’t have a choice.”

