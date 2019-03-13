Mamelodi’s ‘number one tsotsi’ Vusi Khekhe arrested

Vusi ‘Khekhe’ Mathibela is accused of allegedly being part of a group that’s been terrorising the community and surrounding areas over a period of time through extortion, intimidation and assault.

JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela has been arrested after he handed himself over to police in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday night.

Mathibela, who’s been dubbed as Mamelodi’s “number one tsotsi”, is accused of allegedly being part of a group that’s been terrorising the community and surrounding areas over a period of time through extortion, intimidation, and assault.

He was arrested after Mamelodi East police on Monday obtained a warrant of arrest against him following several complaints laid against him.

In a statement, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrest of Mathibela, saying they were confident he had cases to answer to.

“The long arm of the law knows no boundaries, and will forever take its course no matter who you are. Residents of Mamelodi have been living in fear for far too long, the authority of the State will be felt and heard in all corners of South Africa,” Cele said.

Police said Mathibela’s arrested followed the arrest of six suspects last Friday.

“Three of these suspects, Zwelibanzi Ngubane, Justice Khumalo and Asante Alfred were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms. They appeared in the Alexander Magistrates Court on Monday, 11 March 2019 and released on bail of R2,000 each. Their case was postponed to April for further investigation.”

The other suspects, Elias Skosana and Kompi Stemmer Monageng were charged with extortion, intimidation, and assault. On Monday, the pair appeared at Pretoria Magistrates Court and were remanded in custody until Friday.

The sixth suspect was released pending further police investigations on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm.

Mathibela was expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court soon.