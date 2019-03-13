Makhanda school battles sanitation problems due to water cuts

Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, has been declared a local state of disaster.

CAPE TOWN - A Makhanda school is urging the government to deal with the Eastern Cape town’s water crisis urgently since it’s causing sanitation problems.

Grahamstown Primary School has complained of intermittent water cuts over the past week.

Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, was declared a local state of disaster.

Grahamstown Primary School principal Leon Coetzee said learners were unable to use the toilets because of the frequent water cuts.

The school was also unable to cook food for learners who rely on the feeding scheme.

Meanwhile, the Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman said they need to raise R30 million to save the town.

“All of this is expensive; to drill boreholes, do water testing and to give bottled water while waiting for the boreholes... putting in tankers, setting up staff and fuel cost. If the borehole doesn’t work, you lose R150,000 to R200,000.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)