Mabuza: No need to be apprehensive about our land reform approach

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says that land reform is not a race-based, punitive act and says that land should not be used to fan the flames of hatred.

Mabuza’s told Parliament that South Africans should guard against those who want to cause division by spreading a message that white people are being punished.

He was answering questions in the National Assembly, his final session before it rises next week [Mar 20] ahead of the 8 May elections.

David Mabuza says that he’s heartened by white commercial farmers who’ve committed to donating some of their land. He says that some in KwaZulu Natal are poised to hand over some hectares to their farm workers.

"Government is committed to undertaking land reform in an orderly manner, a manner that would respect and uphold the Constitution and ensure that administrative that is taken is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair."

"There’s no need for anyone to be apprehensive about our approach to land reform. Having said that, we cannot be complacent in dealing with the factors that contribute to any form of societal polarization."

Mabuza says a government audit of state land available for redistribution will be finalised by the end of April and will be made public.