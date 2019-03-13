Lesufi hopes video footage leads to arrests for Mondeor teen murder

Khulani Mathebula (19) was attacked while on his way to school on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that video footage will be handed over to police that may lead to the arrest of those behind the fatal stabbing of a Mondeor High School pupil.

His body was found near a park close to the school premises.

Lesufi says they have managed to obtain footage which they will give to the police.

"We've been inundated with lots of calls where people have various footage of the incident. We've no2 handed all the footage to the police."

#MondeorStabbing [WATCH] Pathologist remove the body of the Mondeor pupil a short while ago. TK pic.twitter.com/WTxJGcrj28 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2019

The MEC says that it is still unclear who may be behind this attack.

"We are very hopeful that the police will get something from the footage."

Police have set up a team to investigate the crime.

#MondeorStabbing [WATCH] The scene where a 16 year old pupil from Mondeor was stabbed while on his way to school. He’s body is still here while pathologist comb the scene. TK pic.twitter.com/5apqBlsMxp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2019

There have been a number of incidents of violence at schools across the country so far this year. Last month, a 13-year-old pupil died after he was stabbed by a classmate in the North West province, while at least 17 children have been stabbed at Western Cape schools this year.