Langebaan protest ends after police intervention

Law enforcement officers were deployed after protesters gathered on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A construction site has been set alight during a protest outside Langebaan.

The municipality’s Ethne Julius said the dispute was labour-related and calm had been restored.

“The situation is under control and all law enforcement authorities and SAPS were on site. The municipality will monitor the area just to ensure that the community who pass the site are safe.”