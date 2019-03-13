Knysna residents, visitors cautioned over high levels of E. coli in estuary

SANParks said it's not safe to enter the water next to Cathy Park, Loerie Park and towards Costa Sarda.

CAPE TOWN - Knysna residents and visitors have been cautioned over high levels of E. coli in the town's estuary.

SANParks said that it is not safe to enter the water next to Cathy Park, Loerie Park and towards Costa Sarda.

This means no fishing, collecting bait or swimming is allowed until the problem has been resolved.

Knysna Park manager Megan Taplin said last week there was chemical contamination at the Knysna Municipality's Wastewater Treatment Works dating back to February 2019.

“We are working with the Knysna Municipality and the Garden Route District Municipality to find the source of the pollution that’s causing this problem with the wastewater treatment works and we are also looking at all the measures we can use to resolve the problem as quickly as possible to make it safe again.”

Taplin says there are certain areas that are still safe.

"It’s still safe to use areas such as areas around Leisure Island, The Heads, the Water Front and Belvidere. These are areas still safe for recreation and also the marine life."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)