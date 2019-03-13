Karoo lion found alive in Northern Cape

The lion was found roaming 50 kilometres from Sutherland towards Calvinia

CAPE TOWN - A lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park just outside Beaufort West has been found in the Northern Cape.

A guest house owner in Sutherland Juanita Hutchings said the lion was caught on Wednesday afternoon.

“He was sedated and transported to the local police station where he will be spending the night. A vet is on its way to ensure the lion’s safety and also to sedate him again.”

The lion escaped from the park near Beaufort West on 15 February.

Soon after his disappearing act, rangers were alerted to possible lion spoor on a farm north of the park.

Earlier this month, they visited the farm and it was confirmed the spoor belonged to the missing lion.

Bidvest Protea Coin also joined the search with its specialised helicopters.

The company has one of only two choppers in the country fitted with forward-looking infrared or thermal imaging infrared cameras.

