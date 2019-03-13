Karoo lion found alive in Northern Cape

-
Karoo lion found alive in Northern CapeLocal
-
Martinus de Jonge says Matjila moved him from his job without reasonBusiness
-
Makhanda school battles sanitation problems due to water cutsLocal
-
Fiat Chrysler to recall 863,000 autos over emissionsBusiness
-
EU tells London to make a decision if it wants Brexit delayWorld
-
Longest-serving DA KZN leader joins ANC along with 4 othersPolitics
-
-
Makhanda school battles sanitation problems due to water cutsLocal
-
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker before next Brexit showdownBusiness
-
SACP in WC: ‘Election win for ANC remains our core focus’Politics
-
Party with a purpose: Sjava calls for an end to violence in SALifestyle
-
-
ANC 'fully confident' in Dlamini, Mokonyane, Gigaba, others on IEC listPolitics
-
Land expropriation report ready for 6th ParliamentPolitics
-
-
-
Vytjie Mentor didn't tell me about Guptas’ job offer - Hlengiwe MgabadeliPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
-
-
Spotify lodges EU complaint against Apple over unfair music competitionBusiness
-
Minister Zokwana, emerging farmers put heads together to alleviate hungerLocal
-
SABC receives interim financial reliefBusiness
-
Judgement on Moyane’s request to cross-examine Gordhan reservedLocal
-
Ozzy Osbourne expected early deathLifestyle
-
Hollywood stars among dozens charged over college entrance scamLifestyle
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
Genes may explain why some women on the pill still get pregnantLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 March 2019Lifestyle
-
'Style muse': Meghan's rise to a royal fashionistaLifestyle
-
R. Kelly’s publicist believes CBS interview ‘helped’ disgraced artistLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West offers to pay former prisoner's rent for five yearsLifestyle
-
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
-
SA cruise to another easy win over SLSport
-
‘Excited’ City of CT gears up for Bayhill tournamentSport
-
HSBC CT 7s unveils new look that includes women’s tournamentSport
-
Atletico fall short again in latest bid to upset the oddsSport
-
Stormers make four changes to starting line-up for Jaguares clashSport
-
Elections force PSL to shift penultimate round of fixturesSport
-
-
Gugu Ncube accuses Unisa of stripping her of her dignityLocal
-
-
-
-
Mondeor High pupil murdered on way to schoolLocal
-
Jozi man takes #WooliesWaterChallenge to the next levelLocal
-
'Even if I die, it doesn’t matter’ - Vincent Khosa, the Alex flood heroLocal
-
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the lawLocal
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
Karoo lion found alive in Northern Cape
The lion was found roaming 50 kilometres from Sutherland towards Calvinia
CAPE TOWN - A lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park just outside Beaufort West has been found in the Northern Cape.
A guest house owner in Sutherland Juanita Hutchings said the lion was caught on Wednesday afternoon.
“He was sedated and transported to the local police station where he will be spending the night. A vet is on its way to ensure the lion’s safety and also to sedate him again.”
The lion escaped from the park near Beaufort West on 15 February.
Soon after his disappearing act, rangers were alerted to possible lion spoor on a farm north of the park.
Earlier this month, they visited the farm and it was confirmed the spoor belonged to the missing lion.
Bidvest Protea Coin also joined the search with its specialised helicopters.
The company has one of only two choppers in the country fitted with forward-looking infrared or thermal imaging infrared cameras.
The lion was found roaming 50 kilometres from Sutherland towards Calvinia.
