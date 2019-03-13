Judgement on Moyane’s request to cross-examine Gordhan reserved

Former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane’s lawyer has argued his client deserves to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan, who directly implicated him in his testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has reserved judegment on whether lawyers will be allowed to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the commission into state capture.

Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu has argued his client deserved to cross-examine Gordhan, who directly implicated him in his testimony.

Mpofu said that when Gordhan appeared before the Zondo Commission in 2018, he implicated the former Sars commissioner and by cross-examining the minister, Moyane will be able to clear his name and defend his integrity.

The minister’s lawyer, Michelle Le Roux has urged the commission to dismiss the bid, arguing it will undermine the Nugent commission into Sars, which recommended Moyane be fired.

“So, he comes to you asking for rehabilitation... but again rehabilitation is not the purpose of this commission. He has a legal avenue that he can take. He can take these things on review. He can’t come to you, asking you to help him rehabilitate his name and career prospect.”

Zondo said he needed time.

“With regards to this application, I’ve reserved my decision and I may ask the parties to deal with any other issues that may arise when I look at the matter before I make my decision.”

