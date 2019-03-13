Popular Topics
Joburg man critically injured after being attacked by 6 dogs

Paramedics said the man in his 30s was at a house in the area on Wednesday afternoon when the attack happened.

Picture: Pixabay.com
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been critically injured after being attacked by six dogs in Poortview, west of Johannesburg

Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was at a house in the area on Wednesday afternoon when the attack happened.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was called to the scene to assist with removing the dogs to make way for paramedics.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring in a statement: “Assessments showed that the man had sustained numerous bite wounds and showed no signs of life. Paramedics immediately initiated CPR and advanced life support interventions in an effort to revive the patient. Fortunately, after a few short minutes, the patient’s vital signs returned. Once stable, the man was transported to Laratong Provincial Hospital for urgent care.”

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

