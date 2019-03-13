HSBC CT 7s unveils new look that includes women’s tournament

World Rugby announced a new look for men’s and women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series for 2019 to 2023 on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - In a first for Africa, a ground-breaking women’s tournament has been added to the HSBC Cape Town Sevens which takes place in December.

The series will include six combined men’s and women’s rounds, including one on the South African leg of the series for the first time.

The HSBC Cape Town Sevens will be one of the dual tournaments alongside Dubai, Hamilton, Sydney, Hong Kong and Paris.

Springbok Women’s Sevens captain Zintle Mpupha said: “We’ve all dreamed about playing at home. So, this is a dream come true for us. We can’t wait to play in front of our own people in Cape Town.”

The dates for the 2019/20 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series are yet to be confirmed.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux welcomed the decision taken by World Rugby.

“This is a wonderful addition to the already very successful HSBC Cape Town Sevens, and a massive boost for women’s rugby in South Africa,” said Roux. It will create another opportunity for Paul Delport and the Springbok Women’s Sevens team to play together in a tough tournament, but also play in front of their family and friends, something that doesn’t happen often.”

Next season’s series will also lead to the Olympic Games which takes place from 27 July to 1 August in Tokyo, Japan. With the newly expanded women’s series, qualified teams will have more high quality, competitive playing opportunities than ever before as they prepare to participate in Tokyo 2020.