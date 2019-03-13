Holomisa: UDM has feasible economic plan to attract election votes
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said that while the ruling party is focusing on attracting international investors to boost the country’s economy, his party wants to look at creating a more conducive climate for local investors.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says his party has done more than enough to prove that it is worthy of votes in the upcoming elections and has a feasible economic plan.
Over the years, the party has seen a massive decline in the number of voters since 1994 and the last general elections.
In the last general elections held in 2014, UDM received 184,636 valid votes - 1.00% of the total votes - and won four seats in the National Assembly of the 18,654,771 votes compared to the 3.4% it received in the first democratic elections in 1994.
Speaking on the Eusebius McKaizer Show on Wednesday, Holomisa says that the party has established itself in addressing a number of issues in South Africa over the last few years.
"We have been consistent in promoting the ethics of good governance."
Holomisa said they have also proved worthy of tackling people, including in the African National Congress, who are not efficient in their positions.
"Had Jacob Zuma not left, Cyril Ramaphosa would not be president. We have played a role in saving South Africa.
"We called for the state capture report be implemented [and] we have proved that we have been consistent."
He said that he expects voters to view his party under a serious light in the upcoming elections.
On improving the livelihood of South Africans living in poverty and improving the country’s economy, Holomisa called for a trim in government officials and redirecting money saved from that to other avenues such as agriculture and creating more business and job opportunities in townships and peri-urban areas.
"We have to do more to produce small businesses," he said.
Holomisa said while the ruling party is focusing on attracting international investors to boost the country’s economy, the UDM wants to look into creating a more conducive climate for local investors.
"You need to harmonise the situation at that level first, [by assuring] them the kind of lawlessness we see in the country will be addressed along with the lack of disciplines."
He also said minister appointing their own DGs is going to be a thing of the past.
