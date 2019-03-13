Hawks confirm Tshwane DA member files criminal complaint about GladAfrica tender
The Auditor-General recently found irregularities in the deal and last month new mayor Stevens Mogalapa announced that he would terminate the agreement.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed that a Democratic Alliance (DA) member has laid a criminal complaint about the GladAfrica tender that continues to haunt the party in Tshwane.
The Auditor-General recently found irregularities in the deal and last month new mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced that he would terminate the agreement.
GladAfrica was awarded the contract in 2017 to assist in the roll-out of infrastructure projects.
Former mayor Solly Msimanga blamed city manager Moeketsi Mosola for the controversy.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi spoke to the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night: "For now, we can only say that it is a member of the DA who has laid a charge at the Brooklyn Police Station, and as such we have been in contact with trying to get a statement which has not come forward or we have not received it as yet."
