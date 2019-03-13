Gupta naturalisation: MPs battling to get Ashu Chawla to appear before committee

Chawla is the alleged mastermind behind the Gupta family's entry into South Africa but fled for India after being summoned to testify.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is still struggling to get the Gupta family associate Ashu Chawla to appear before its Home Affairs Committee.

The committee is probing the family’s naturalisation.

On Tuesday, the committee heard from Ndifelani Dombo, a back office clerk dealing with applications in the department.

Dombo was the official who processed applications for Gupta family members and their associates.

Committee chairperson Hlomani Chauke said the Gupta matter was supposed to have been dealt with already, but it was delayed because Parliament has been struggling to get Chawla to appear before the committee.

“This matter was supposed to be closed. We struggled to get one witness, who is Chawla, based in India. Parliament won’t cover for the person to be flown in from outside the republic.”

The committee will, however, move ahead with its report which it wants tabled in the National Assembly for consideration this week.

