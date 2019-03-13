Gugu Ncube arrested in Pretoria for staging naked protest

Gugu Ncube, the daughter of MDC deputy president Welshman Ncube, said she was stripped of her dignity after she reported a sexual harassment case against her Unisa boss.

PRETORIA - A woman has been arrested in Pretoria for public indecency after she staged a naked protest outside the Union Buildings.

Gugu Ncube, who is also the daughter of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) deputy president Welshman Ncube, was demanding to address President Cyril Ramaphosa about the abuse she allegedly suffered while working at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The Zimbabwean politician’s daughter said she was stripped of her dignity after she reported a sexual harassment case against her boss and was later dismissed immediately after that.

Ncube was escorted into a police van shortly after she protested half naked.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said she’s been charged with public indecency.

“Members from Sunnyside police station were called to the Union Buildings after it was reported that there’s a woman who was allegedly standing naked near the building. On our arrival, we executed an arrest.”

Gugu claimed she was manhandled and fired after laying a complaint against her boss for making sexual advances on her.

Unisa has responded to the matter, saying it’s unfortunate that Ncube had to drag the name of the institution into disrepute after the matter was dealt with.

It said the staff member in question was suspended but was cleared after an investigation and returned to his post.

WARNING: THE IMAGES/VIDEOS BELOW CONTAIN NUDITY

This is how Gugu Ncube was handled by the @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/XONsbotf7X — Made in KwaZulu-Natal🐐 🇿🇦 (@nhlanhla_bhelo) March 13, 2019

Gugu Ncube, who says she is daughter of MDC vice president Professor Welshman Ncube, goes naked to protest infront of the Union Buildings in Pretoria over alleged sexual abuse at UNISA. She has been arrested. SEE ALSO: https://t.co/jy9kj2er01 pic.twitter.com/ELgbniipgp — Zoom - Zimbabwe News (@ZOOMZimbabwe) March 13, 2019

#Gugu Ncube on a mission live from Union building in Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/P9M14oNo2n — Definitely khumza (@KDefinitely) March 13, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)