Gordhan's evidence must be tested to be accepted, Moyane's lawyer argues
Advocate Dali Mpofu is addressing the Zondo commission of inquiry on Tom Moyane’s application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG - Tom Moyane’s lawyers have argued that for Pravin Gordhan’s evidence to be accepted by the state capture commission, it must be tested.
Advocate Dali Mpofu is addressing the inquiry on Moyane’s application to cross-examine the Public Enterprises Minister.
Mpofu says that when Gordhan appeared before the Zondo Commission last year, he implicated the former Sars commissioner.
"One of the key safeguards is that for evidence to be accepted it must have been tested somehow. One of the best-known ways to do so is cross-examination."
According to the Business Day, the minister has filed an application opposing Moyane’s bid to question him as he believes that the former Sars boss is being used by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to advance the party's political campaign against him.
WATCH: State capture inquiry hears Moyane application to cross-examine Gordhan
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
Teen (16) stabbed to death outside Joburg school
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hears
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.