Gordhan's evidence must be tested to be accepted, Moyane's lawyer argues

Advocate Dali Mpofu is addressing the Zondo commission of inquiry on Tom Moyane’s application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

JOHANNESBURG - Tom Moyane’s lawyers have argued that for Pravin Gordhan’s evidence to be accepted by the state capture commission, it must be tested.

Mpofu says that when Gordhan appeared before the Zondo Commission last year, he implicated the former Sars commissioner.

"One of the key safeguards is that for evidence to be accepted it must have been tested somehow. One of the best-known ways to do so is cross-examination."

According to the Business Day, the minister has filed an application opposing Moyane’s bid to question him as he believes that the former Sars boss is being used by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to advance the party's political campaign against him.

