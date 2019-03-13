Popular Topics
Gambling at CT school leads to stabbing, 1 hospitalised

The Rusthof Secondary pupil was hurt in an altercation on Tuesday with another boy, allegedly while they were gambling.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A learner has been hospitalised after being stabbed on school premises.

The Rusthof Secondary pupil was hurt in an altercation on Tuesday with another boy, allegedly while they were gambling.

The grade eight pupil apparently lost and demanded his money back from the grade nine pupil. This led to a fight.

The provincial Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: "We are extremely concerned with the aggressive nature of the incident and that the learner had a knife with him on school premises. We have been informed that the alleged victim is in a stable condition in hospital. The school will follow disciplinary procedures in terms of their code of conduct."

This is the second school stabbing in the province this week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Popular in Local

