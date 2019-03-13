Gambling at CT school leads to stabbing, 1 hospitalised

-
PIC had to sell off shares to invest in Ayo, inquiry toldBusiness
-
Gambling at CT school leads to stabbing, 1 hospitalisedLocal
-
Former Vatican treasurer Pell jailed for 6 years for sexual attack on choir boysWorld
-
State capture inquiry hears Moyane application to cross-examine GordhanLocal
-
Defence says court infringed on Jason Rohde’s right to fair trialLocal
-
Advocacy wants former Bryanston High coach placed on Child Protection RegisterLocal
Popular Topics
-
Gambling at CT school leads to stabbing, 1 hospitalisedLocal
-
State capture inquiry hears Moyane application to cross-examine GordhanLocal
-
Defence says court infringed on Jason Rohde’s right to fair trialLocal
-
Advocacy wants former Bryanston High coach placed on Child Protection RegisterLocal
-
Agri Minister to meet with black farmers in WC over land, technology issuesLocal
-
Gupta naturalisation: MPs battling to get Ashu Chawla to appear before committeeLocal
Popular Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cutPolitics
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPsPolitics
-
Mabuza: No need to be apprehensive about our land reform approachPolitics
-
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactionsLocal
-
Chaos in Parliament as MPs vote on Traditional Courts BillPolitics
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriouslyPolitics
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPsPolitics
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hearsBusiness
-
PIC sold shares in order to invest in AYO TechnologiesBusiness
-
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactionsLocal
-
AASA: ‘Carbon Tax Bill must exclude domestic aviation’Business
-
Emotional Bester admits he never intended for Tegeta to call shots at EskomBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'Style muse': Meghan's rise to a royal fashionistaLifestyle
-
R. Kelly’s publicist believes CBS interview ‘helped’ disgraced artistLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West offers to pay former prisoner's rent for five yearsLifestyle
-
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
-
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraftWorld
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
Apple says 'it's show time' 25 March, TV service announcement expectedLifestyle
-
In Canada, some moms say cannabis makes them better parentsLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner has a new pet snakeLifestyle
-
Mamelodi Sundowns survive red card, disputed goal to go topSport
-
Rampant City crush Schalke with magnificent sevenSport
-
Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle confirms Zenarol found in urine testSport
-
'Magical night': Ronaldo lifts Juventus into Champions League quarterfinalsSport
-
Osaka, Halep sent packing from Indian WellsSport
-
Gearing up: Who's who on the Formula One grid for 2019Sport
Popular Topics
-
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the lawLocal
-
Video makes ‘exquisite’ mark with Twitter communityLocal
-
Ramaphosa & Mnangagwa get down to business at binational commissionPolitics
-
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
NHLS's alleged breach of privacy that of 'epic proportions'Local
-
Worth more than gold: The fight for South Africa’s rhinos isn't overLocal
-
Inside intelligence: What the report on State Security Agency revealsLocal
-
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crashAfrica
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
Gambling at CT school leads to stabbing, 1 hospitalised
The Rusthof Secondary pupil was hurt in an altercation on Tuesday with another boy, allegedly while they were gambling.
CAPE TOWN - A learner has been hospitalised after being stabbed on school premises.
The Rusthof Secondary pupil was hurt in an altercation on Tuesday with another boy, allegedly while they were gambling.
The grade eight pupil apparently lost and demanded his money back from the grade nine pupil. This led to a fight.
The provincial Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: "We are extremely concerned with the aggressive nature of the incident and that the learner had a knife with him on school premises. We have been informed that the alleged victim is in a stable condition in hospital. The school will follow disciplinary procedures in terms of their code of conduct."
This is the second school stabbing in the province this week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the law12 hours ago
-
Lesufi: Law enforcement agencies must act against pupils who break lawone day ago
-
Lesufi describes Crystal Park High assault as attempted murderone day ago
-
WCED needs emergency plan for nearly 4,000 unplaced pupils - Equal Education2 days ago
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cutone hour ago
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention16 hours ago
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs2 hours ago
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously14 hours ago
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hears3 hours ago
-
Rob Packham asked colleague to lie about whereabouts on day wife disappeared3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.