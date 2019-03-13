Popular Topics
Fiat Chrysler to recall 863,000 autos over emissions

The scale of the recall means it will be carried out in phases this year, beginning with the oldest vehicles, while owners may continue to drive their vehicles.

FILE: A FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) logo is displayed on 6 March 2019 during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

WASHINGTON - Fiat Chrysler will recall nearly 863,000 SUVs and sedans that failed to meet federal emissions standards, US regulators announced on Wednesday.

The voluntary recall involves models of the Dodge Journey, Avenger and Caliber and Chrysler 200 sedans, as well as the Jeep Compass and Patriot SUVs, produced for model years 2011 and 2016, according to a statement from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The scale of the recall means it will be carried out in phases this year, beginning with the oldest vehicles, and owners may continue to drive their vehicles in the meantime, the agency said in a statement.

FCA will replace the catalytic converters on the affected vehicles.

The company said the EPA's statement "reflects a new policy for announcing routine emissions recalls."

"This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines," Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.

"This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency."

The recall comes two months after the auto giant agreed to pay US and local authorities for $515 million to resolve charges it had installed "defeat devices" on different cars to cheat on emissions tests - something the company claimed at the time was unintentional.

