EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut

EWN understands that the ANC resolved that only those members found guilty by the court of law should be removed from the party’s list.

JOHANNESBURG - As political parties prepare to meet the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)'s deadline to submit candidates lists for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures on Wednesday, Eyewitness News understands that some controversial African National Congress (ANC) ministers remain on the party's final list.

Sources say that Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane have made the cut while former President Jacob Zuma declined nomination.

Despite the public outcry and some opposition within the ANC, Dlamini who was found by the Constitutional Court to have lied under oath and Mokonyane, who is alleged to have received bribes from Bosasa, seem set to return to Parliament.

There have been calls from within the ANC for those implicated in corruption to introspect and recuse themselves to protect the party’s image.

But EWN understands that the ANC resolved that only those members found guilty by the court of law should be removed from the party’s list.

The organisation has removed at least five members with criminal records but some are already appealing the decision.

But several people have declined nomination including Zuma, Dakota Legoete and Tony Yengeni.

The IEC is expected to open all the lists of candidates for inspection on 29 March and opposition parties are expected to formally object to some of the governing party’s candidates.

Meanwhile, the official opposition the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it’s all systems go to meet the IEC’s deadline amidst concerns that its lists are not always reflective of the country’s demographics.

The party has faced criticism from some within the organisation claiming that the list is not diverse enough.

In December last year, DA leader last year the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane issued a directive to provinces to produce lists of diverse candidates as part of his plan to push for the transformation of the party’s benches in Parliament this year.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party is happy with its candidate's list for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)