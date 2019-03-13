‘Excited’ City of CT gears up for Bayhill tournament
With the successful draw that took place at the Cape Town Civic Centre, the tournament is ready for kick-off over the Easter Weekend at Erica Park in Belhar.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it is excited to be part of the 30th annual Bayhill Cup tournament.
With the successful draw that took place at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, the tournament is ready for kick-off over the Easter Weekend at Erica Park in Belhar.
The official draw confirmed the game schedule for the premier under-19 soccer event on the South African Football Association (Safa) calendar.
The city is sponsoring the tournament and has been involved for the past 15 years.
“We are delighted to once again host the Bayhill Cup. The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is a key sponsor of the tournament, and assists with logistical arrangements,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.
The tournament will be played from 17 to 22 April 2019.
Twenty-three of the 32 teams are based in Cape Town, eight are from the rest of the country and one foreign team will be participating.
“To host the tournament of this calibre for young people, where they can showcase their skills is a motivation to all of us. Not only we create opportunities for young people to competitively play soccer, but it also shows a good working relationship between the city and event organisers to ensure the successful tournament. The city has a proven track record that shows we are willing and able to host a successful event. This tournament will be no different,” Badroodien said.
The City of Cape Town’s sponsorship amounts to R350,000 and includes services such as the venue, transport for teams, ablution and refuse facilities, electricity, perimeter fencing and audio-visual equipment. The city’s traffic services will also assist with traffic flow during the tournament.
