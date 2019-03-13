Equality Court to test allegations FNB discriminating against black clients
Emerald Van Zyl a private financial consultant who has been waging a legal fight against South African banks for more than a decade.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s Special Assignment recently did a story looking into claims by some black homeowners who believe they were discriminated against by First National Bank compared to white homeowners.
Emerald Van Zyl, a private financial consultant who has been waging a legal fight against South African banks for more than a decade, says that more than 4,000 bank customers were charged 30% or more on their home loans and these are primarily black customers who have mortgages with banks.
These allegations will now be making their way to the Equality Court in a matter of weeks.
Van Zyl has described these revelations as the biggest interest and coverup scandal in the history of African banking because he claims that the South African Reserve Bank, Banking Ombudsman's Office, the Standing Committee on Finance in Parliament and the Human Rights Commission are aware of this but fail to act.
“The Ombud of the Banking Ombudsman's Office denied any sort of discrimination against these accounts when I informed him two years ago.”
He says, while the Equality Court has been looking into the matter, FNB tried all means to delay the matter.
Lee Mhlongo, the CEO of FNB Home Finance said the bank’s view on the allegations are that they are "reckless, baseless and extremely hurtful to the 46,000 odd people" working for the institution.
Listen to the audio below for more
Popular in Business
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
PIC inquiry hears testimony from HR official
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hears
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs
-
Cosatu: Labour Dept must be tougher with firms not complying with minimum wage
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.