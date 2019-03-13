Macron aims to counter Chinese influence with Africa visit
French President Emmanuel Macron will talk to President Uhuru Kenyatta about infrastructural developments, including a commuter rail in the country.
PRETORIA - French President Emmanuel Macron is attending the United Nations Environment Summit in Nairobi; wrapping up a three-nation safari of the horn and East Africa.
Macron told reporters that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision not to run again in the elections has opened a new chapter of Algerian history.
Macron became the first French president to visit Djibouti since Nicolas Sarkozy was there nine years ago.
He is looking to counter the growing Chinese influence in the Horn of Africa. The People’s Liberation Army has China’s first foreign military base in Djibouti.
Macron met Ethiopia’s reformist prime minister and regional peace broker Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.
In Kenya, he’ll talk to President Uhuru Kenyatta about infrastructural developments, including the commuter rail link between the capital and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
