Elections force PSL to shift penultimate round of fixtures

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that fixtures scheduled for 8 May 2019 will be moved due to the South African general elections.

FILE: Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
FILE: Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that fixtures scheduled for 8 May 2019 will be moved due to the South African general elections.

The body has decided to bring the games forward to 4 May and, it is also the penultimate round of fixtures which carries its own importance, therefore all matches will kick-off at the same time.

The PSL said in a statement:

"The PSL Executive Committee deliberated on this matter. Considering the circumstances, and despite the fixture congestion the Premier Soccer League is faced with, the league has no option but to reschedule the Absa Premiership matches to be played on that day

"This block fixture - that must have simultaneous kick-off times around the country - will now be played on Saturday afternoon May 4, 2019."

However, the games could face another rescheduling because the CAF Champions League semifinals are scheduled to take place on 4 May.

Mamelodi Sundowns have already qualified for the quarterfinals while Orlando Pirates are still in contention to qualify for the final eight. The PSL has kept this in mind and added.

"The league is also aware of another challenge that might arise from the above solution in relation to the CAF Champions League and the on-going success of our member clubs participating in the continental competition.

"Should a South African team qualify for the CAF Champions League semifinal, the PSL will re-evaluate the situation and advise accordingly."

