Doctors at Harare’s hospital scale back on services amid worsening conditions
The doctors say despite assurances from the government, conditions at Parirenyatwa Hospital have worsened, putting patients’ lives at risk.
HARARE - Senior doctors and consultants at one of Harare’s main hospitals say they’re scaling back on their services because conditions haven’t improved since a crippling doctors’ strike in December.
The doctors said despite assurances from the government, conditions at Parirenyatwa Hospital have worsened, putting patients’ lives at risk.
In a statement, the senior doctors said they urged their junior colleagues to return to work in January in good faith.
One of their key grievances was the shortage of basic drugs and equipment.
The doctors said conditions have worsened, and they will now only deal with dire emergencies until the situation improves.
They said patients are suffering from unnecessary complications due to shortages of basic antibiotics and they may not be able to attend to emergencies after March.
State radio reported that Health Minister Obadiah Moyo met with the doctors on Wednesday; it said the doctors aren’t yet on strike.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Pilot asked to return to base before crash, Ethiopian Airlines CEO reveals
-
Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gate
-
'At least 10 children' trapped in collapsed Lagos building: rescue team
-
We mapped where Ethiopian Airlines might have lost its Boeing 737
-
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crash
-
Ethiopia crash bodies will take days to release
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.