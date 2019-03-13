Doctors at Harare’s hospital scale back on services amid worsening conditions

The doctors say despite assurances from the government, conditions at Parirenyatwa Hospital have worsened, putting patients’ lives at risk.

HARARE - Senior doctors and consultants at one of Harare’s main hospitals say they’re scaling back on their services because conditions haven’t improved since a crippling doctors’ strike in December.

The doctors said despite assurances from the government, conditions at Parirenyatwa Hospital have worsened, putting patients’ lives at risk.

In a statement, the senior doctors said they urged their junior colleagues to return to work in January in good faith.

One of their key grievances was the shortage of basic drugs and equipment.

The doctors said conditions have worsened, and they will now only deal with dire emergencies until the situation improves.

They said patients are suffering from unnecessary complications due to shortages of basic antibiotics and they may not be able to attend to emergencies after March.

State radio reported that Health Minister Obadiah Moyo met with the doctors on Wednesday; it said the doctors aren’t yet on strike.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)