Defence says court infringed on Jason Rohde’s right to fair trial
Rohde maintains his innocence and now he's gearing up to fight to be granted an opportunity to appeal.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for convicted killer Jason Rohde believes there is a reasonable prospect of success in his appeal.
Rohde is challenging his conviction and 20-year jail sentence. He murdered his wife Susan in 2016.
Rohde maintains his innocence and now he's gearing up to fight to be granted an opportunity to appeal.
The defence will argue the court erred and misdirected itself by rejecting Rohde’s version of events pertaining to his wife's death.
It also believes the court made a mistake in not properly applying legal principles in its evaluation of the case in analysing all the evidence that was submitted during the trial.
The defence says the court made factual findings and drew inferences on the basis of circumstantial evidence.
It further states that during the trial, the court made various rulings, issued orders and conducted itself in a manner that infringed on Rohde’s right to a fair trial.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cut
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hears
-
Rob Packham asked colleague to lie about whereabouts on day wife disappeared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.