Defence says court infringed on Jason Rohde’s right to fair trial

Rohde maintains his innocence and now he's gearing up to fight to be granted an opportunity to appeal.

CAPE TOWN - The defence for convicted killer Jason Rohde believes there is a reasonable prospect of success in his appeal.

Rohde is challenging his conviction and 20-year jail sentence. He murdered his wife Susan in 2016.

The defence will argue the court erred and misdirected itself by rejecting Rohde’s version of events pertaining to his wife's death.

It also believes the court made a mistake in not properly applying legal principles in its evaluation of the case in analysing all the evidence that was submitted during the trial.

The defence says the court made factual findings and drew inferences on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

It further states that during the trial, the court made various rulings, issued orders and conducted itself in a manner that infringed on Rohde’s right to a fair trial.

