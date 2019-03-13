De Allende provides clarity on Stormers future
Damien de Allende has suggested that it is too soon to leave the Cape but hinted that at the end of the year there would be certainty.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok and Stormers centre Damien de Allende says that he still has goals to achieve with the Stormers before thinking about moving overseas on a lucrative contract.
With SA Rugby’s new contracting model set to commence next year, there is nothing stopping the country's best players from taking up a lucrative overseas contract in the United Kingdom, Japan or France.
The model allows the Springbok coach to select any South African player playing whether they play in South Africa or abroad.
As it stands, De Allende is the incumbent Springbok “12” and would have done his personal stocks no harm with an impressive performance against England at Twickenham last year with his carrying power.
De Allende responded to a question if he would consider lucrative contract from abroad.
“Maybe when I’m a little bit older but I think my mindset is here at the Stormers at the moment. I really want to win a Super Rugby title with them and that's been my goal since I started playing and that's the way it's going to stand. We will know at the end of the year what will happen in my career.”
