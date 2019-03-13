DA wants NPA to charge & prosecute ANC for corruption

The DA wants the governing party to be charged collectively as an organisation, rather than just individuals being targeted.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has written to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi, asking that the African National Congress (ANC) be charged and prosecuted for racketeering, fraud and corruption, among other offences.

The party said the multiple commissions of inquiry currently underway have revealed large-scale theft, fraud and corruption.

The DA asked that the governing party be charged collectively as an organisation, rather than just individuals being targeted.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he provided Batohi with documents in support of his request.

“We believe that the ANC must be charged and face prosecution as an organisation.”

The official opposition has laid numerous complaints against entities and individuals over the years relating to the looting of public funds but said nothing has come of them.

