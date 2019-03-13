Court hears Bosasa directors ill-advised over liquidation decision
The directors of the company, now known as African Global Holdings, have filed an urgent application at the High Court in Johannesburg to have the decision reviewed and set aside.
PRETORIA - Bosasa has told the High Court that its board was ill-advised when it resolved to enter into voluntary liquidation, adding the meeting at which the decision was taken was not lawfully constituted.
The directors of the company, now known as African Global Holdings, have filed an urgent application at the High Court in Johannesburg to have the decision reviewed and set aside.
The decision to liquidate was taken last month after banks announced that they would close the company’s accounts at the end of last month, citing reputational risk.
Bosasa’s counsel advocate Mike Hellens told the High Court that the meeting at which the decision to sign the liquidation resolution was held was not properly convened as stipulated in the Companies Act.
He said all the parties were present and the documents were passed around for all to sign where their names appeared.
Hellens said the attorney they’d hired did not take the directors through the documentation and the directors just signed without reading them.
The advocate argues the liquidation should be set aside because his clients were ill-advised.
The application is being opposed.
Popular in Business
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clients
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hears
-
PIC inquiry hears testimony from HR official
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.