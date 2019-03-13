Counsellors deployed EC family after child (7) drowns at school event
The school held its Superstars summer pool picnic for 28 learners in recognition of learners who have done well academically.
CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department says that it is providing assistance to the family of a seven-year-old grade 1 learner from Central Primary School in King William's Town who drowned on Tuesday.
Two teachers, including the swimming coach, were deployed to supervise the event.
Whilst responding to report of a facial injury that had occurred earlier for another grade R pupil, the supervisors were informed that another learner was in the swimming pool face down.
A supervisor carried her out of the pool and paramedics were summoned immediately.
The department's Loyiso Pulumani said: "Our counsellors are with the family. They have been sent to the school to assist the learners and teachers. We are in the process to ensure we provide additional support to the family."
