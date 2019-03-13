Popular Topics
Cosatu: Labour Dept must be tougher with firms not complying with minimum wage

By law, workers must be paid a minimum of R20 per hour but the trade union says that at least 2,000 private companies and government organisations are not complying with this.

FILE: Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has slammed the Labour Department’s decision to name companies that don't comply with the National Minimum Wage Act.

By law, workers must be paid a minimum of R20 per hour but the trade union says that at least 2,000 private companies and government organisations are not complying with this.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said that naming and shaming them is not enough.

He said that more drastic measures must be taken by the department.

"The Department of Labour isn’t supposed to be naming employers, it is supposed to hold them accountable. We expect the department to drag them to the CCMA so that they are dealt with there. There are measures put in place so that non-compliant employers are punished."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

