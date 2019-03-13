Cosatu: Labour Dept must be tougher with firms not complying with minimum wage

-
Venezuela, blaming US for six-day blackout, orders diplomats to leaveWorld
-
Gordhan's evidence must be tested to be accepted, Moyane's lawyer arguesLocal
-
Cosatu: Labour Dept must be tougher with firms not complying with minimum wageBusiness
-
Police accused of intimidation after woman reports alleged sex abuse by diplomatLocal
-
PIC inquiry hears testimony from HR officialBusiness
-
All parties back Parly committee recommendation to remove Icasa chair MohlalogaLocal
-
-
Hawks confirm Tshwane DA member files criminal complaint about GladAfrica tenderPolitics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cutPolitics
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPsPolitics
-
Mabuza: No need to be apprehensive about our land reform approachPolitics
-
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactionsLocal
-
Chaos in Parliament as MPs vote on Traditional Courts BillPolitics
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
-
'Style muse': Meghan's rise to a royal fashionistaLifestyle
-
R. Kelly’s publicist believes CBS interview ‘helped’ disgraced artistLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West offers to pay former prisoner's rent for five yearsLifestyle
-
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
-
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraftWorld
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
Apple says 'it's show time' 25 March, TV service announcement expectedLifestyle
-
In Canada, some moms say cannabis makes them better parentsLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner has a new pet snakeLifestyle
-
Mamelodi Sundowns survive red card, disputed goal to go topSport
-
Rampant City crush Schalke with magnificent sevenSport
-
Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle confirms Zenarol found in urine testSport
-
'Magical night': Ronaldo lifts Juventus into Champions League quarterfinalsSport
-
Osaka, Halep sent packing from Indian WellsSport
-
Gearing up: Who's who on the Formula One grid for 2019Sport
-
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the lawLocal
-
Video makes ‘exquisite’ mark with Twitter communityLocal
-
Ramaphosa & Mnangagwa get down to business at binational commissionPolitics
-
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
NHLS's alleged breach of privacy that of 'epic proportions'Local
-
Worth more than gold: The fight for South Africa’s rhinos isn't overLocal
-
Inside intelligence: What the report on State Security Agency revealsLocal
-
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crashAfrica
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
Cosatu: Labour Dept must be tougher with firms not complying with minimum wage
By law, workers must be paid a minimum of R20 per hour but the trade union says that at least 2,000 private companies and government organisations are not complying with this.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has slammed the Labour Department’s decision to name companies that don't comply with the National Minimum Wage Act.
By law, workers must be paid a minimum of R20 per hour but the trade union says that at least 2,000 private companies and government organisations are not complying with this.
Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said that naming and shaming them is not enough.
He said that more drastic measures must be taken by the department.
"The Department of Labour isn’t supposed to be naming employers, it is supposed to hold them accountable. We expect the department to drag them to the CCMA so that they are dealt with there. There are measures put in place so that non-compliant employers are punished."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
