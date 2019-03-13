Popular Topics
At least 17 children stabbed at WC schools since start of 2019

A grade nine learner was stabbed in the chest at Rusthof Secondary School in Lwandle on Tuesday.

Picture: freeimages.com.
Picture: freeimages.com.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - At least 17 children have been stabbed at Western Cape schools this year.

A grade nine learner was stabbed in the chest at Rusthof Secondary School in Lwandle on Tuesday.

The stabbing apparently played out after a grade eight learner lost money while gambling with a grade nine pupil.

It’s the second school stabbing this week after a learner was wounded at Manenberg High School on Monday.

This stabbing occurred during an alleged gang fight that included non-learners.

Education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We are obviously extremely concerned that this is the second stabbing this week. We really do everything that we can to try and ensure that our schools remain weapon and drug-free zones. We really do need the support of parents and the community.”

The department has confirmed the Lwandle stabbing victim is recovering in hospital.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

