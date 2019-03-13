-
ANC's Andile Lungisa maintains self-defence in bid to overturn assault sentence
Andile Lungisa was last year sentenced to two years imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he attacked Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Rano Kayser during a council meeting.
CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor is fighting his conviction and sentence for assaulting a fellow councillor.
Andile Lungisa’s appeal is being heard at the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda.
Last year, he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he attacked Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Rano Kayser during a council meeting.
Lungisa’s defence is laying out reasons why it believes his conviction and two-year jail term should be overturned.
He maintains that he acted in self-defence when he hit the DA councillor over the head with a glass jug during a brawl.
The defence adds that the incident was not premeditated and doesn't deserve such a harsh punishment.
The State is opposing his appeal bid.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
