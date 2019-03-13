ANC 'fully confident' in Dlamini, Mokonyane, Gigaba, others on IEC list
The governing party submitted its national and provincial lists to the Independent Electoral Commission on Wednesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it has confidence in its leaders like Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, Mosebenzi Zwane and Malusi Gigaba who are on the party’s list of candidates for Parliament.
The governing party submitted its national and provincial lists to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Tuesday afternoon.
Eyewitness News revealed on Wednesday that the controversial characters are set to return to Parliament, while others who were nominated like former President Jacob Zuma, Dakota Legoete and Tony Yengeni rejected nomination.
Dlamini and Gigaba were found to have deliberately mislead the courts while Zwane and Mokonyane faced serious accusations of corruption and bribery.
In a statement, the ANC said it took note of concerns raised about some of its members who made the cut, but the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule said the mere public mention of wrongdoing and corruption by an individual does not make its members guilty.
“Anybody that has not been found guilty by a court of law is on the list.”
#ANCList ANC SG Ace Magashule tells the media who is on the top ten of the national candidates list of the ANC. Nomvula Mokonyane is No.10. AJ pic.twitter.com/mQ6O0EUsXX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2019
But it was the Constitutional Court which found that Dlamini deliberately misled the apex court, while the High Court found that Gigaba lied under oath.
The ANC’s acting national spokesperson Legoete conceded to EWN that some of its ANC members who made it onto the list should have been guided by their conscience.
“Unless those comrades on their own opt to step aside as some did in this regard, we will rely on the consciousness of the comrades in such instances where there’s a gap in the law.”
The party has expressed happiness and confidence in all its candidates on the lists, saying: “the calibre of the people demonstrates the strength and the character of leadership that will grow the party.”
At the same time, the Democratic Alliance reacted to the ANC’s list of provincial and national candidate lists to the IEC, saying it was not surprised the lists were filled with corrupt cadres, people who had undermined the Constitution and alleged sex pests.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said these are individuals who belong in prison, not Parliament.
“The ANC is a party devoid of ethics and is morally bankrupt. They have no intention of turning over a new leaf. In fact, it seems as though the ANC is more intent than ever to continue as a racketeering enterprise, which shamelessly and unabatedly steals from the poor. The ANC’s candidate lists will undoubtedly not only showcase their disregard for good governance and the rule of law, but also the party’s utter disdain for women’s rights,” Malatsi said in a statement.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
