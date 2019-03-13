Popular Topics


All parties back Parly committee recommendation to remove Icasa chair Mohlaloga

That’s the decision of Parliament’s communications committee after Mohlaloga was last month sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Disgraced Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) board chairperson, Rubben Mohlaloga. Picture: Twitter/@RMohlaloga
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Icasa chairperson and councillor Rubben Mohlaloga must be removed with immediate effect. That’s the decision of Parliament’s communications committee after Mohlaloga was last month sentenced to 20 years in jail.

He was convicted of fraud and money laundering in January last year.

The committee noted that his offence, linked to a Land Bank scam, was extremely serious.

It’s now up to the National Assembly to approve the committee’s recommendation to remove Mohlaloga.

Mohlaloga was granted leave to appeal his sentence but not his conviction. The committee has noted that Mohlaloga intends petitioning the judge president of the North Gauteng High Court for leave to appeal his conviction, as well.

Committee secretary, Thembinkosi Ngoma said: "However, having considered the matter, the committee resolved that Mohlaloga be removed as Icasa chairperson and councillor in terms of Section (1) (j) of the Icasa Act with immediate effect."

All parties were unanimous in backing the recommendation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA