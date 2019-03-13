Agri Minister to meet with black farmers in WC over land, technology issues

-
State capture inquiry to hear Moyane application to cross-examine GordhanLocal
-
Defence says court infringed on Jason Rohde’s right to fair trialLocal
-
Advocacy wants former Bryanston High coach placed on Child Protection RegisterLocal
-
Agri Minister to meet with black farmers in WC over land, technology issuesLocal
-
Gupta naturalisation: MPs battling to get Ashu Chawla to appear before committeeLocal
-
Hawks confirm Tshwane DA member files criminal complaint about GladAfrica tenderPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Defence says court infringed on Jason Rohde’s right to fair trialLocal
-
Advocacy wants former Bryanston High coach placed on Child Protection RegisterLocal
-
Agri Minister to meet with black farmers in WC over land, technology issuesLocal
-
Gupta naturalisation: MPs battling to get Ashu Chawla to appear before committeeLocal
-
Hawks confirm Tshwane DA member files criminal complaint about GladAfrica tenderPolitics
-
Metrorail to set up inquiry after 19 injured in Boksburg train accidentLocal
Popular Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cutPolitics
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPsPolitics
-
Mabuza: No need to be apprehensive about our land reform approachPolitics
-
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactionsLocal
-
Chaos in Parliament as MPs vote on Traditional Courts BillPolitics
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriouslyPolitics
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hearsBusiness
-
PIC sold shares in order to invest in AYO TechnologiesBusiness
-
Standard Bank details suspicious Gupta transactionsLocal
-
AASA: ‘Carbon Tax Bill must exclude domestic aviation’Business
-
Emotional Bester admits he never intended for Tegeta to call shots at EskomBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand firms on renewed risk appetiteBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'Style muse': Meghan's rise to a royal fashionistaLifestyle
-
R. Kelly’s publicist believes CBS interview ‘helped’ disgraced artistLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West offers to pay former prisoner's rent for five yearsLifestyle
-
Air pollution deaths are double earlier estimates - studyWorld
-
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraftWorld
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
Apple says 'it's show time' 25 March, TV service announcement expectedLifestyle
-
In Canada, some moms say cannabis makes them better parentsLifestyle
-
Kendall Jenner has a new pet snakeLifestyle
-
Mamelodi Sundowns survive red card, disputed goal to go topSport
-
Rampant City crush Schalke with magnificent sevenSport
-
Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle confirms Zenarol found in urine testSport
-
'Magical night': Ronaldo lifts Juventus into Champions League quarterfinalsSport
-
Osaka, Halep sent packing from Indian WellsSport
-
Gearing up: Who's who on the Formula One grid for 2019Sport
Popular Topics
-
Lesufi calls on police to act on pupils who break the lawLocal
-
Video makes ‘exquisite’ mark with Twitter communityLocal
-
Ramaphosa & Mnangagwa get down to business at binational commissionPolitics
-
What is the PIC Amendment Bill & why are some ministers trying to stop it?Politics
-
Ready, set, party! Prop makers set to wow CT Carnival with floats, costumesLifestyle
-
NHLS's alleged breach of privacy that of 'epic proportions'Local
-
Worth more than gold: The fight for South Africa’s rhinos isn't overLocal
-
Inside intelligence: What the report on State Security Agency revealsLocal
-
Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after fatal crashAfrica
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
SSA, Zuma and Mbeki: Ronnie Kasrils lifts lid on abuse of intelligence agencyPolitics
-
Koko: Eskom in big trouble, but SA won't become another VenezuelaBusiness
-
SSA report will provide opportunity to fix intelligence agency, says ministerLocal
-
If Twitter followers translated into votes, Julius Malema would be presidentPolitics
-
Eskom tariff hikes will further increase municipal debts, says SalgaLocal
-
How Cyril Ramaphosa fared in his last Parly Q&A sessionPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, wants CT airport named after KrotoaLocal
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
Agri Minister to meet with black farmers in WC over land, technology issues
Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana will this morning meet with black farmers in Stellenbosch.
CAPE TOWN - The African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) says Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana needs to outline government’s plans to transform the Western Cape’s agricultural economy.
Zokwana will on Wednesday morning meet with black farmers in Stellenbosch.
A key issue will be is the ongoing debate over land restitution.
Afasa Western Cape chairperson Ismael Motala said: "The challenge exists as they’re not well placed within their economy. Their volume may be small, the size of their land and access to technology is also a challenge to these farmers."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Zuma declines ANC Parly nomination, Dlamini, Mokonyane make the cutone hour ago
-
‘Power of Woolies water’ video gets store’s attention16 hours ago
-
NUM threatens Eskom shut down before elections over unbundling, IPPs2 hours ago
-
Mabuza: I don't take Mboweni seriously14 hours ago
-
Money laundered through SOEs as Gupta associate made millions, inquiry hears2 hours ago
-
Rob Packham asked colleague to lie about whereabouts on day wife disappeared3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.