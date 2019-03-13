Agri Minister to meet with black farmers in WC over land, technology issues

Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana will this morning meet with black farmers in Stellenbosch.

CAPE TOWN - The African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) says Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana needs to outline government’s plans to transform the Western Cape’s agricultural economy.

Zokwana will on Wednesday morning meet with black farmers in Stellenbosch.

A key issue will be is the ongoing debate over land restitution.

Afasa Western Cape chairperson Ismael Motala said: "The challenge exists as they’re not well placed within their economy. Their volume may be small, the size of their land and access to technology is also a challenge to these farmers."

