Advocacy wants former Bryanston High coach placed on Child Protection Register

The 33-year-old man appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Tuesday on sexual assault charges where his case was postponed to next month.

ALEXANDRA – The Women and Men Against Child Abuse organisation says that it is working to ensure that a former Bryanston High School coach accused of sexual assault never comes into contact with children at any school again.

The 33-year-old man appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Tuesday on sexual assault charges where his case was postponed to next month.

So far, one teenager has laid a formal complaint with the police but the coach is accused of abusing other pupils between 2017 and last year.

He was dismissed earlier this year following a disciplinary process.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse said that urgent measures must be taken to place the former coach on the Child Protection Register.

The advocacy group's Kevin Barbeau: "Him being found guilty on transgressions against children are sufficient on the Child Protection Register because that stops him from working with children at all."

The advocacy group says it hopes the state will obtain more statements from pupils who may have been abused by the 33-year-old when the case returns next month.

There's been an increase in cases of sexual abuse at schools. Earlier this year the South African Council of Educators announced that teachers entering the profession will now have to produce a police clearance certificate.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)