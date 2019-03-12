Witwatersrand taxi association distances itself from JHB CBD blockade
The drivers, who have rallied under the banner, The Alliance for Transformation for All are against threats by the MEC to close some routes in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - The Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) has distanced itself from drivers who used their vehicles to block several roads in the Johannesburg CBD.
Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has slammed the move, calling it reckless and totally unacceptable.
The drivers, who have rallied under the banner The Alliance for Transformation for All, are against threats by the MEC to close some routes in Soweto.
Attorney Lee Binneman who represents the taxi association said they’re determined to find a resolution.
“The respective associations’ executive committees are trying to resolve the impasse as relating to the violence currently underway. We are awaiting an outcome and hopefully, an agreement can be reached. We’ve made proposals which are under consideration by Nanduwe [Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association] and we are awaiting instruction as of if those proposals are accepted.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Some govt ministers trying to thwart passing of PIC Amendment Bill
-
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
-
Court hears of Rob, Gill Packham's effort to save marriage before her murder
-
Humans are very small, says diver almost swallowed by whale
-
ISS: Ramaphosa wisely using independent bodies to clean up the rot
-
Power grid struggling, Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.