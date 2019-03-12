Witwatersrand taxi association distances itself from JHB CBD blockade

The drivers, who have rallied under the banner, The Alliance for Transformation for All are against threats by the MEC to close some routes in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - The Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) has distanced itself from drivers who used their vehicles to block several roads in the Johannesburg CBD.

Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has slammed the move, calling it reckless and totally unacceptable.

The drivers, who have rallied under the banner The Alliance for Transformation for All, are against threats by the MEC to close some routes in Soweto.

Attorney Lee Binneman who represents the taxi association said they’re determined to find a resolution.

“The respective associations’ executive committees are trying to resolve the impasse as relating to the violence currently underway. We are awaiting an outcome and hopefully, an agreement can be reached. We’ve made proposals which are under consideration by Nanduwe [Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association] and we are awaiting instruction as of if those proposals are accepted.”

