Witwatersrand taxi association distances itself from JHB CBD blockade

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Witwatersrand taxi association distances itself from JHB CBD blockade

The drivers, who have rallied under the banner, The Alliance for Transformation for All are against threats by the MEC to close some routes in Soweto.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) has distanced itself from drivers who used their vehicles to block several roads in the Johannesburg CBD.

Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has slammed the move, calling it reckless and totally unacceptable.

The drivers, who have rallied under the banner The Alliance for Transformation for All, are against threats by the MEC to close some routes in Soweto.

Attorney Lee Binneman who represents the taxi association said they’re determined to find a resolution.

“The respective associations’ executive committees are trying to resolve the impasse as relating to the violence currently underway. We are awaiting an outcome and hopefully, an agreement can be reached. We’ve made proposals which are under consideration by Nanduwe [Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association] and we are awaiting instruction as of if those proposals are accepted.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA